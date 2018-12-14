USA Today Sports

EXCLUSIVE: Kayvon Thibodeaux reflects on season before Saturday commitment

After years of anticipation, Chosen 25 defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oaks Christian (Westlake Village, Calif.), is set to announce his commitment.

The nation’s No. 1 overall Class of 2019 recruit will decide between Alabama, Florida, Florida State and Oregon on Saturday.

Now, on the final day before he declares which university will gain his services as he enters college, Thibodeaux takes a moment to reflect his high school season and the strides he made to improve his skill set and size.

With Thibodeaux at the forefront, the Oaks Christian Lions went 12-1 behind their stifling defense and strong offense.

The ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year finalist will be making his decision on Dec. 15, his birthday.

