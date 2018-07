Mycah Pittman, son of former NFL running back Michael Pittman, has made his college decision.

The 6-foot, 195-pound 4-star is one of the top wide receivers in the class of 2019. Pittman had 1,027 yards on 60 receptions for 11 touchdowns last season as a junior at Calabasas in California. Pittman had numerous offers from across the country but narrowed his choices to Oregon and Florida.

Watch Pittman’s commitment video exclusive to USA TODAY High School Sports.