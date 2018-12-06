Expanded Hoophall West features 16 games over three days in Arizona

There are more teams, an extra day, and more star quality coming to Chaparral High School in Scottsdale for the annual Hoophall West, a basketball showcase of the best local and national talent.

This is the fifth year for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame showcase in the Valley and the first time it is running three days.

In the last four years, the showcase ran for two days. This is the fourth straight year that Chaparral will be hosting.

“It’s the biggest in regards to the number of teams and the most anticipated,” said Marc Beasley, a volunteer consultant who worked with Hoophall West to get the teams.

To end the weekend, on Sunday, high school hoops will give way to college with the inaugural Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena, a basketball double-header featuring three teams ranked among the nation’s top seven: Grand Canyon will play No. 6-ranked Nevada at 3:30 p.m, after No. 1 Gonzaga takes on No. 7 Tennessee at 1.

“If you’re an amateur basketball fan, you’ve got high school for three days and college on Sunday,” Beasley said.

The most anticipated HoopHall game on Thursday involves Phoenix Pinnacle (6-1 and ranked No. 1 in the azcentral sports Super 10) and San Joaquin Memorial out of California. It’s a matchup featuring marque players: Pinnacle senior point guard Nico Mannion and San Joaquin junior Jalen Green.

Green is rated by recruiting services as the No. 1 player in the nation in the 2020 class. Mannion, who has committed to Arizona, is considered the nation’s top senior point guard.

That game will start at 7 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2, part of a daylong package of top high school games across the nation that the station is televising.

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic