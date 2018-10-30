Father of HS football player at prestigious Fla. prep school sues claiming son was hazed

The father of a high school football player at one of Florida’s most prestigious high schools has filed suit claiming that his son was hazed as part of, “an abusive locker room environment.”

As reported by Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV, the father of an unspecified football player at Windmere Preparatory School has filed suit against the school, claiming his son was held down against his will and touched inappropriately by teammates.

Documents in the still to be served case also specify that other teens were pinned down and inappropriately touched. Court records claim the attacks occurred over a series of months, up until October.

If the physical interactions weren’t enough, the attorney for the unspecified player claims that a coach gave players a speech with a theme of “rape and pillage.”

Naturally, that would be a disturbing motivational tactic.

“We want to make sure these individuals are removed from the school setting, that there’s some type of training that comes in and that my client is compensated for the harm that he has suffered,” William McBride, the attorney for the former player’s family, told WFTV.

According to WFTV, Windmere Prep held an investigation into the allegations brought by the player’s father, though they have thus far refused to reveal what it found.