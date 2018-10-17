FAU football coach Lane Kiffin offered Matt Leinart's 11-year-old son a scholarship

And so it begins.

Cole Leinart, the 11-year-old son of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Matt Leinart, is already receiving recruiting attention. In fact, he’s now been offered a scholarship from Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin, who famously served as the USC offensive coordinator when Leinart was the quarterback of a series of dominant Trojan teams.

That Matt Leinart’s son would receiving recruiting attention isn’t surprising; Leinart was a physical specimen who was practically created in a lab to be a star quarterback. What is surprising is just how soon the attention came. The younger Leinart is still in elementary school, and he isn’t even playing tackle football yet; he’s starring in flag football.

This is Matt Leinart’s son Cole. He’s already 5-7 and has a huge arm. Hasn’t turned 12 yet.. Shocked that Lane Kiffin and FAU haven’t already offered him. pic.twitter.com/5urEQM58XL — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) October 16, 2018

Those are all powerful reasons why it doesn’t make particular sense for Kiffin or anyone else to recruit Leinart. Here are reasons it may not be quite as crazy an idea as it seems:

A) Cole Leinart is already 5-foot-7. His father is 6-foot-5 and his mother, former USC basketball player Brynn Cameron, is 5-foot-10. Ergo, Cole Leinart is almost certainly going to have the necessary height to be an elite quarterback

B) That aforementioned athletic lineage all but ensures that the younger Leinart will have the athleticism to compete on the next stage. He certainly already has the arm talent, as you can see above

C) With his father a college football analyst, Cole Leinart will drive constant awareness; so long as he plays football, the younger Leinart will still be in the spotlight.

Of course, it’s possible that all of this was a pure coincidence, and that Kiffin decided to offer Leinart long before a Tweet promoting his highlights hit and suggested that Kiffin send him along an offer.

Whatever the motivation, it happened, and now a player who competes in flag football has been handed a college scholarship before he even dreamed of playing in college.