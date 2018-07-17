Female volleyball coach to be sentenced for sex crime against female student

A former Hamilton High School volleyball coach has pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition involving a student. The coach is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Hilary Dattilo “did purposefully compel a student enrolled at Hamilton High School to submit to the touching of an erogenous zone for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying either person.”

Neither police nor school officials have said exactly what happened. Authorities did say the investigation started with concerns from a student’s parents.

The criminal activity happened last fall, according to court records. The victim was a 16-year-old female.

As part of her plea deal, Datillo, 31, must register as a sex offender and complete an in-person verification process once a year for 15 years.

The Monroe resident also can’t live within 1,000 feet of a school, according to court documents.

Some of the evidence collected in the case included videos from volleyball games. Other evidence included messages on a mobile app designed for school communication.

Dattilo started working at the school district in August. She has been on unpaid leave since December and will not teach at the district again, according to Hamilton Schools Superintendent Larry Knapp.

Knapp said Ohio officials revoked her teaching license earlier this month.

In addition to being a science teacher, she was an assistant coach for the school’s varsity volleyball team and the head coach for the junior varsity team.

Dattilo played volleyball professionally and at Walsh University. She is a Mason High School graduate.

For more, visit the Cincinnati Enquirer