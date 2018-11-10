Final round of #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote Contest for final two roster spots in 2019 Under Armour All-America Game

USA Today Sports

The final two roster spots for the Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by fan vote presented American Family Insurance and Intersport. The final round is officially underway. Vote Now!

CONTEST: VIEW THE FULL BRACKET

The voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session per matchup.

Voting runs until 12:59 p.m. ET next Thursday.

The 2019 Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled to take place on Jan. 3, 2019 in Orlando.

The final two matchups are as follows:

  • Michael Jansey, LB, Batavia (Ill.) vs. Julius Davis, RB, Menomonee Falls (Wisc.)
  • TChase Roberts, WR, American Fork (Utah) vs. Keeanu Benton, DT, Craig (Janesville, Wisc.)

Related News

