Final Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer Rankings

The Week 14 Super 25 Fall Girls Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, the final rankings for the fall season.

Jesuit (Portland, Ore.) finishes atop the poll as the top team in the country, as position the Crusaders have held since Week 7 of the fall season. Jesuit also flirted with No. 1 back in Week 2, a reign that lasted one week before giving way to Northern Highlands (Allendale, N.J.), which gave the top spot back to Jesuit four weeks later and itself finishes in this poll at No. 4.

Rounding out the top five are No. 2 Beavercreek (Ohio), No. 3 La Salle Academy (Providence, R.I.) and No. 5 McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.).

New York is the most represented state in this final poll with four teams: No. 6 Valley Stream (N.Y.) South, No. 9 Monroe-Woodbury (Central Valley, N.Y.), No. 13 Jamesville-Dewitt (Dewitt, N.Y.) and No. 23 Bethlehem Central (Delmar, N.Y.). Additionally, Monroe-Woodbury is the only school with both its boys and girls soccer programs ranked in the final Super 25 from the fall — the boys’ program is ranked No. 10 in the final boys poll.

New Jersey also has three teams represented in Northern Highlands, No. 11 Eastern (Voorhees, N.J.) and No. 22 Bridgewater-Raritan (Bridgewater, N.J.). Ohio, Maryland and Tennessee all have two teams represented.