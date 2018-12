Finalists announced for All-American Bowl Man of the Year Award

The finalists have been announced for the All-American Bowl Man of the Year award, which is presented to the nominee who distinguishes himself in community service, education and athletics.

It is chosen by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee.

The award will be presented at the All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 4, the night before the bowl.

The finalists are:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Zachary Harrison DL Olentangy High School Lewis Center OH Austin Jones RB Bishop O’Dowd High School Oakland CA Harry Miller OL Buford High School Buford GA Will Powers P Choate Rosemary Hall Wallingford CT Caedan Wallace OL The Hun School of Princeton Princeton NJ Garrett Wilson WR Lake Travis High School Austin TX

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.