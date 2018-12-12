Four finalists announced for Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year

Four finalists have been announced for the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award, which is presented to the top senior offensive and defensive lineman and chosen by the All-American Bowl Selection Committee.

The award will be presented at the All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio on Jan. 4, the night before the Army Bowl.

The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The finalists are:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Logan Brown OL East Kentwood High School Kentwood MI George Karlaftis DL West Lafayette Jr./Sr. High School West Lafayette IN Nolan Smith DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL Kardell Thomas OL Southern University Laboratory School Baton Rouge LA

Brown is the No. 19 player in the Chosen 25 and is committed to Wisconsin.

Karlaftis is a four-star defensive lineman committed to Purdue.

Smith, a Georgia commit, is the No. 2 player in the Chosen 25.

Thomas is a five-star LSU commit.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.