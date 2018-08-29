Fire postpones Arizona high school football game

Salome had just taken a 30-26 lead over Fort Thomas with nine minutes left in the third quarter of the 1A football game Friday night when the fire department had to be called on.

The electrical box to Salome’s lights began to smoke and catch fire. One side of the field’s lights flickered, before going dark.

“They said a lightning strike a couple of miles away hit a power line,” Salome coach Bryan McCarty said. “The box caught on fire. It came into the box and fried it. A bunch of smoke came out. The fire department is right there and took care of it.”

This is the first time McCarty said he had ever seen anything like this.

Because Salome had a game last year with Williams postponed and played the next day, it wasn’t a huge shock for the veterans.

“A lot of the freshmen were like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ ” McCarty said. “Everyone else was like, ‘OK, we’ll play them later.’ ”

Salome’s first game won’t be resumed until the second or third week of October and will be played at Chandler Prep to cut down the travel for Fort Thomas.

Instead of finishing it the next day, it was rescheduled because of the distance between the schools — 248 miles.

“We went over our schedules,” McCarty said. “We thought about them getting a hotel (and finishing the next day). But this works out better.”