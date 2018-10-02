First round of voting for final two spots in Under Armour All-American Game begins

The final two roster spots for the 2019 Under Armour All-America Game will be decided by fan vote again this year, American Family Insurance and Intersport have announced.

The #DreamFearlessly Fan Vote will match up 32 players in a bracket-style contest over the next several weeks. Four players were chosen from each of eight geographic regions by the selection panel.

The voting website features the full bracket and video highlights of each player. Voting is limited to one vote per browser session in each matchup.

Voting begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET.

The 32 players up for voting are as follows:

Anthonie Cooper, Milenium High School, Goodyear, Ariz.

Rodas Johnson, St. Francis De Sales, Columbus, Ohio

Isaac Townsend, Ralston Valley Senior, Arvada, Colo.

Jaelyn Lay, Riverdale High School, Riverdale, Ga.

Jestin Jacobs, Northmont, Clayton, Ohio

Connor Soelle, Saguaro, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Billy Pospisil, Pomona, Arvada, Colo.

Keegan Duncan, Declo Senior, Declo, Idaho

Ryan Jacoby, Mentor High School, Mentor, Ohio

Marcus Hicks, Northwest High School, Wichita, Kan.

Grant Treiber, Lincoln High School, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Julius Davis, Menomonee Falls, Menomonee Falls, Wisc.

Jase Bowen, Central Catholic, Toledo, Ohio

Jack Campbell, Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls, Ia.

Larry Tracy, Decatur Central, Indianapolis, Ind.

Eli Pancol, Pendleton Heights, Pendleton, Ind.

Moses Douglass, Springfield High School, Springfield, Ohio

Joel DeCoursey, Zionsville High School, Zionsville, Ind.

Keeanu Benton, Craig, Janesville, Wisc.

Noah Potter, Mentor, Mentor Ohio

Anthony Williams, Bolingbrook, Chicago, Ill.

Logan Cash, Winder-Barrow, Winder, Ga.

Danielson Ike, Rockhurst, Kansas City, Mo.

Kenny Givens, Hubbard, Chicago, Ill.

Michael Jansey, Batavia, Batavia, Ill.

Garrett Snodgrass, York, York, Neb.

KD McDaniel, Tift County, Tifton, Ga.

Fabian McCray, Phillips Academy, Chicago, Ill.

Beau Robbins, Carmel, Carmel, Ind.

Zion Puckett, Spalding, Griffin, Ga.

Dontae McMillian, Sealth, Seattle, Wash.

Jamious Griffin, Rome, Rome, Ga.

Official contest rules can be found here.