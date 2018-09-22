FitzMagic's alma mater looks like its best team since . . . well, FitzMagic

While Ryan Fitzpatrick has stunned the NFL after two incredible passing games for Tampa Bay, his high school alma mater is in the midst of its own magical season.

During homecoming, Gilbert Highland watched fireworks light up the sky with touchdown after touchdown, answering ever Phoenix Desert Vista threat during a 45-24 6A football victory on Friday night.

Highland is 6-0 in coach Brock Farrel’s second season, sitting among the state’s elite. This is new territory for the Hawks, who stumbled badly in a loss to Gilbert Perry in Week 6 last year after starting out 5-0. This might be the best team since Fitzpatrick played at Highland in 2000. Maybe better than the nine-win 2004 team coached by Preston Jones that reached the state semifinals.

Is the “FitzMagic” rubbing off on his alma mater?

“Sure, we’ll say that,” Farrel said. “But I’m not dressing like him next time. It’s not happening.”

Read the rest of the story in the Arizona Republic