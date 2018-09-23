Five injured, 2 airlifted in separate Bay Area football games

Five high school football players in three separate Bay Area football games were seriously injured Friday night, according to Fox KTVU News.

Two of them were airlifted, one with a head injury and the other with a back injury.

Around 8:30 p.m., a player at Heritage High School in Brentwood, Calif. was flown to a hospital for a head injury, according to the East Bay Times.

The identity of the player was unclear.

Around 9:20 p.m., Freedom High School senior lineman Colby Hunter injured his back and was flown to the same hospital, John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.

Craig Auzenne, a battalion chief with the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, told the East Bay Times that it’s “rare” for two players to be seriously injured on the same night.

Three St. Patrick-St. Vincent players were injured in a 32-0 loss to Benicia High.

Darius Hurd, Maliq Ivey and Jaylen Crooms were all taken out of the game in the second half, according to the Times Herald.

Crooms was carted off the field with what the Times Herald called “an apparent neck injury,” but the severity was unclear.

A running clock in the conference would typically be used when a team is winning by 35 points, but because of the injuries, the teams agreed to play with one at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

With about three minutes left in the game, the match was ended as the third player got injured.