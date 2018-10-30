Five new teams enter Week 10 Super 25 Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 10 Super 25 fall boys soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we welcome five new teams into the fold.

FULL RANKINGS: Super 25 Boys Soccer, Week 10

Xavier (Middletown, Conn.) storms into the poll at No. 16, off to an unbeaten clip at 14-0-1. The Falcons are joined among the new ranks by No. 19 Abington (Pa.), No. 22 Bedford (N.H.), No. 24 Duluth (Minn.) East, and No. 25 Montclair (N.J.).

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team in the land for the 10th straight week, followed by a top five of No. 2 Naperville (Ill.) North, No. 3 Smithtown (N.Y.) West, No. 4 Nauset Regional (North Eastham, Mass.) and No. 5 St. Ignatius (Cleveland) that remains unchanged from last week.

Making the biggest jump this week in the poll is No. 14 Stillwater (Minn.), up eight spots from last week. No. 20 Lee’s Summit (Mo.) and No. 21 Cimarron-Memorial (Las Vegas) also made jumps, up three spots each.