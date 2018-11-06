Five new teams enter Week 11 Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer Rankings

The Week 11 Super 25 Fall Boys Soccer rankings from USA TODAY High School Sports and United Soccer Coaches is out, and we’ve got five teams either returning or debuting in the poll.

After a one-week hiatus, Lewiston (Maine) jumps back into the poll this week — and at that, its highest ranking of the season yet. The Blue Devils come in this week at No. 15, after beating Gorham (Maine), 1-0, last weekend for the Maine Class A State Championship.

Joining Lewiston this week among the new entrants are No. 16 Summit (Bend, Ore.), No. 20 Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.), No. 21 Amityville (N.Y.), and No. 23 Cleveland (Rio Rancho, N.M.).

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team in the land for the 11th straight week, followed by a top five of No. 2 Naperville (Ill.) North, No. 3 Nauset (Eastham, Mass.), No. 4 Martin Luther King (New York, N.Y.) and No. 5 Marquette (Milwaukee). MLK moved up seven spots for its first appearance in the top five this season.