Five newcomers enter Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings

Boys Soccer

There are five new teams in this week’s Super 25 boys fall soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

The highest-ranked newcomer is Portland Central Catholic, which comes in at No. 15. Others new to the rankings are No. 16 Farmington (Ct.), No. 18 North Penn (Lansdale, Pa.), No. 21 Trinity (Louisville), and No. 24 Clovis (N.M.).

St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.) remains the No. 1 team, again followed by St. Ignatius (Cleveland), Naperville North (Ill.), and Salesianum (Wilmington, Del.). Boulder (Colo.) moved up a spot to No. 5, followed by Nauset Regional (Eastham, Mass.), who jumped 17 spots to No. 6.

