Chosen 25 Ala. OL Clay Webb commits to Georgia

One of the top talents in Alabama won’t be staying home after all.

Clay Webb, a 6-foot-3, 295-pound center from Oxford (Ala.) High School, picked Georgia ahead of Alabama, Auburn and other at top programs at a commitment ceremony at his school Monday afternoon. The Chosen 25 offensive lineman said that Alabama, Auburn and Clemson were considered his other finalists.

Incredibly, it appears Webb might already be able to practice with the team come Friday; as a senior who is graduating in December, with his coursework complete and certified he would be eligible to work out with the team as soon as he has enrolled for the forthcoming semester.

“It seems crazy, but I’m looking forward to it,” Webb told DawgNation.com, a Georgia recruiting site.

“(Finally felt comfortable that Georgia was the school) on December 8. It’s hard to say no to some of these schools, and the reputation I built with some of these guys, it’s hard to say I’m going somewhere else.”

Still, that’s precisely what Webb eventually did upon deciding that Athens was the best fit for his future. The talented center plans to begin his college career at offensive guard, a move that will ease some of the pressure on him to learn the team’s offense.