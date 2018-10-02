Five-star CB Akeem Dent ready for his turn in Under Armour All-America Game, plans to visit Alabama and Clemson

When the time came for Palm Beach Central (West Palm Beach, Fla.) Akeem Dent to decide on which postseason all-star game he was going to suit up for, it was a “no-brainer” once he factored in the high numbers of pros that suited up in the Under Armour All-America Game in the past.

“When I looked at that I knew this is the game I wanted to play in,” Dent said. “I’ve been watching this game since my freshman year and it’s crazy that it’s my turn to play in it.”

Dent made it official on Tuesday when the American Family Insurance Selection Tour stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“It’s exciting,” Dent said. “I just love to compete, and all of the best players will be there. That’s what I’m mostly looking forward to.”

Dent has led Palm Beach Central to a 4-1 record so far this season and has racked up 33 tackles, one interception and eight pass deflections.

As for his recruitment, Dent said he’s firm in his commitment to Florida State, but plans to visit Alabama and Clemson.

“I’m still planning to go to Florida State 100 percent,” Dent said. “I’m just listening to see what the other schools are saying. For now I’m just focused on the season and I’m gonna enjoy my jersey today.”

