Five-star center Cameron Brink commits to Stanford

Five-star center Cameron Brink committed to Stanford, according to a tweet she retweeted from account @CalStars.

Brink is the No. 2 prospect in the class of 2020, per ESPN.

She took part in the USA Basketball U17 Women’s team that won gold over summer, averaging 3.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over nine minutes per game.

The 6-foot-5 center won the 2017-18 Oregon girls basketball Gatorade Player of the Year award after posting 17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks and 2.1 assists per game as a sophomore.

Brink, from Southridge High School (Beaverton, Ore.) has been longtime friends with Steph Curry — her mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, was roommates with Sonya Curry, Steph’s mom, according to ESPNW.

The two basketball players have worked together to improve her game, particularly at the free throw line, the article said.

As a freshman, Brink averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 blocks, according to the same ESPNW article.