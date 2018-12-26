Five-star cornerback Elias Ricks commits to LSU

Elias Ricks gave the Tigers the greatest Christmas gift of all.

On Tuesday, the five-star cornerback out of Super 25 National Champion Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) committed to LSU.

Ricks is ranked the No. 1 cornerback and No. 3 player in California by 247 Sports. He’s the No. 9 player in the class of 2020.

He proved his worth as a junior, getting nine interceptions and four pick-sixes — three of them in the CIF-SS semifinals — to help Mater Dei secure a spot in the CIF championship. He did not play in the final game of the season.

With his impressive abilities and stat line, Ricks was named to the ALL-USA first-team on defense.

Just A Inspiration To My People… This Is For My Family#GEAUXTIGERS🐯 pic.twitter.com/Dk41ZCYGUZ — 12 (@Eliasricks2020) December 25, 2018

Ricks is LSU’s first five-star commitment for the class of 2020.

With his announcement, the Tigers sit at the No. 2 spot in 247 Sports‘ 2020 rankings, trailing only Alabama.

LSU has eight recruits labeled four-star players by the rankings site.