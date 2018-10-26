Five-star La. RB John Emery decommits from Georgia

One of the nation’s top running back prospects is back on the market.

As reported by 247Sports, among other outlets, five-star running back recruit John Emery Jr., universally recognized as either the No. 1 or No. 2 running back prospect in the Class of 2019, decommitted from Georgia on Thursday. The Destrehan (La.) High School superstar stands 5-foot-11, 206 pounds, is a bruising back whose speed and versatility make him an absolute handful.

Two of Emery’s former Destrehan teammates — wide receiver Justin Jefferson and defensive end Glen Logan — are now at in-state power LSU, which would seem to make the Tigers instant contenders to steal Emery away from SEC rival Georgia.

There remain any number of questions about Emery’s future, including why he picked now to suddenly re-open his recruitment. What is known is that whichever program is able to win Emery over is set to receive an enormous boost both in the 2019 recruiting rankings and the 2019 football season when it kicks off in August.