Five-star PG D.J. Carton commits to Ohio State

Four days after taking his official visit to Ohio State, Bettendorf (Iowa) point guard D.J. Carton picked the Buckeyes over Indiana and Michigan via Twitter on Saturday.
Last season at Carton averaged 23.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for Bettendorf.
In Carton, the Buckeyes are getting a strong floor general with a high basketball IQ and exceptional reach (6-foot-6 wingspan) which allows him to maneuver easier on the floor.
Carton, a five-star prospect, joins Garfield Heights (Cleveland, Ohio) wing Alonzo Gaffney to round out the Buckeyes 2019 recruiting haul thus far.
