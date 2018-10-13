Five-star QB Spencer Rattler rallies Pinnacle from 19-point, second-half deficit

For all of his state-record passing yardage, Chosen 25 quarterback Spencer Rattler had never staged a comeback like he did Friday night.

His team trailing 33-14 in the third quarter, the Oklahoma commit, barking at teammates, drove Pinnacle High School (Phoenix, Ariz.) to three touchdowns in a 34-33 victory before an overflow crowd at home, leaving the only unbeaten team left in the 6A conference with its first loss.

Rattler threw two touchdown passes in the final two minutes of the third quarter, then, the next time Pinnacle got the ball, ran for 11 yards, completed a 13-yard pass and ran for another 10 yards, setting up Kaleb Covington’s 10-yard touchdown with 7:13 left, capping the comeback.

Lost in all of that was Rattler becoming the first Arizona high school quarterback to throw for more than 11,000 yards in his career.

“We need to start turning it up,” Rattler said. “Not just me making plays. We had to run the right things. They were playing solid against us and stopping us on things that usually worked well for us.”

Read the rest of the story at AZCentral.