Five-star SG Jalen Lecque to transfer to Brewster Academy

After playing a year at Christ School (Arden, N.C.), five-star shooting guard Jalen Lecque announced that he will be transferring to Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.) for his senior season.

Thanks to Christ school for the wonderful experience i had there. I appreciate the love and support that was given to me this past year. But this year I will be attending Brewster academy for my final year in the NEPSAC🔮 @BrewsterHoops pic.twitter.com/YD2gV9VLKL — Jalen Lecque (@jalenlecque10) July 31, 2018

Lecque, who is ranked No. 10 overall in USA TODAY Sports’ Chosen 25 for 2019, was one of the most dynamic players in the Nike EYBL this summer, offering up Sportscenter Top 10 worthy dunks in nearly every session and averaging 15 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists a game for Renaissance (N.Y.).

Lecque’s announcement also answers the summer-long question of whether he would reclassify from 2019 to 2018.

Lecque told USA TODAY Sports that he was “50-50” on whether he’d make the jump or stay put.

Lecque averaged 20.1 points, 9.3 assists and 9.1 rebounds a game for the Greenies last season.

