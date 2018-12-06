Five to watch at the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest

From athletic guards to probable future NBA Lottery picks, we’ve zeroed in on the top five players you won’t want to miss at the ARS Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest this weekend at DeMatha High School (Hyattsville, Md.).

1. Anthony Edwards (2019)

Holy Spirit Prep (Atlanta)

Shooting Guard

Chosen 25 rank: 2

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Edwards is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and from his superior athletic ability to his nonstop motor to his scoring ability it’s easy to understand why.

2. Josh Green (2019)

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Shooting Guard

Chosen 25 rank: 8

College: Arizona

Why you can’t miss him: Green is a super-athletic guard with the ability to fill it up from anywhere on the floor and create for his teammates.

3. Armando Bacot (2019)

IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Forward

Chosen 25 rank: 12

College: North Carolina

Why you can’t miss him: Bacot is a strong and talented post player with a variety of different moves in the paint that overwhelm the opposition.

4. Precious Achiuwa (2019)

Montverde (Fla.) Academy

Forward

Chosen 25 rank: 13

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Achiuwa is a versatile forward who uses his size and length to dominate the opposition.

5. Jalen Johnson (2020)

Nicolet (Glendale, Wis.)

Forward

Chosen 25 rank: 8

College: Undecided

Why you can’t miss him: Johnson is Mr. Versatility with the ability to dominate and guard all five positions on the floor.

