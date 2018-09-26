Fla. football coach resigns amidst criticism from parents

The head football coach at Tavares (Fla.) High has resigned amidst ongoing criticism from parents that he treated players too harshly.

As reported by Central Florida ABC affiliate WFTV, Tavares head coach Scott Armatti resigned Monday after he was accused of calling players insulting names and calling for one to play through pain two weeks after he underwent surgery. Armatti’s decision to step down followed the school’s announcement that it was launching an investigation into his coaching practices.

The allegations against Armatti, who is continuing in his role as a teacher at the school, are disturbing if true. Here’s how WFTV laid out some of the claims against him:

They said he referred to a black player as “a thug after a penalty” and that he told another player he “was too white to run the ball outside.” Parents said they heard Armatti call one player a “dumb (expletive)” and a second player another expletive. They said he told a player who had surgery two weeks ago to “suck it up and play through your pain.”

While Armatti’s departure in the middle of the season is less than ideal for the team’s stability, parents were still clearly relieved by any shift in the program’s leadership.

“I think this has been coming down the line for six or eight months. People have been unhappy with the things going on,” Tavares football parent Scott Stinson told WFTV. “This isn’t about losing football games. We definitely want to win, but this is not what this is about. It’s about the way the players were being treated and the way the coaches were being treated.”