Flight causes Arizona high school kicker to miss shot at state record

Gilbert Arete Prep senior kicker Frank Kalogirou was 11 for 11 on extra points Friday night before he had to leave in the fourth quarter to catch a flight to Haiti.

According to the Arizona Interscholastic Association football archives, the state record for made extra points in a game is 12.

“He informed me before our first game that he had planned a church mission trip to Haiti during our fall break and would miss the last regular-season game,” coach Clinton Smith said. “I understood, realizing that he had made these plans well before he joined our team.

“What he didn’t tell me was that his flight was leaving on the night of our game last Friday. It was Senior Night and I decided to get him in the game at every opportunity for kickoffs and PATs.

“We scored 11 touchdowns and he kicked 11 PATs (making all of them), before he told me he had to catch his flight.”

After Kalogirou left, Arete Prep scored again against Phoenix Day School for the Deaf in the 8-man game. Without a kicker, Arete Prep went for two and missed.

Curious, Smith checked out the AIA’s records on the AIA365 website and found out the record was 12.

“I sent Frank a text to tell him what he missed out on,” Smith said. “He replied, ‘That’s crazy. Only if I could’ve stayed to finish the quarter.’ “

Kalogirou, a soccer player growing up, never kicked a football until this year.

