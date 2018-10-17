Florida commit Mohamoud Diabate looks forward to competing at All-American Bowl

Auburn (Ala.) High School linebacker Mohamoud Diabate received his All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s a great feeling. It’s something I’ve looked forward to for a long time,” said Diabate. “I’m just looking forward to competing and creating some memories.”

The 6-3, 215-pound outside linebacker is the 7th-ranked player in Alabama, and 8th-ranked player overall in the country at his position, according to 247Sports.

Mingo committed to Florida in late August, over his hometown school Auburn and of course home state Alabama.

“I just felt like Florida was the right fit for me. I feel like a lot of people just go to Alabama, because it’s Alabama. I didn’t really listen to all the ‘stay home and be the hometown hero’, I just did what I thought would be best for me.”

The Gators currently rank No. 22 in the country, according to 247Sports. He will join future teammates Tyron Hopper and Diwun Black

at the All-American Bowl.

The All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 5 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.