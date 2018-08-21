Florida football player hospitalized with brain injury from Friday action

A South Florida high school football player remains hospitalized after suffering a brain injury during a preseason football game on Friday night.

As reported by Palm Beach Post, Spanish River defensive back and wide receiver Miles Levine has been hospitalized since suffering a collision in the fourth quarter of Spanish River’s 25-13 setback at West Boca Raton.

Spanish River football coach Willie Ceasar told the Post that Levine was injured when he elevated to defend a West Boca Raton pass, colliding violently with the receiver. Levine was initially responsive on the field, but struggled when he was moved to the sidelines. He was taken away in an ambulance to Delray Medical Center, where he remains in intensive care.

The good news? Levine is again responsive, according to Ceasar.

“(Miles Levine) is a great kid, a tough kid, and a he’s a fighter,” Ceasar said Sunday afternoon. “We’re just praying that he continues to fight and get better.”

There was more good news for the Levine family, as well: A GoFundMe campaign dedicated to the senior’s medical care has raised more than $45,000 already.