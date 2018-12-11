Florida lets football recruit's father dress in full uniform for photos

Well, here’s a first.

Always looking for an edge, Florida football coach Dan Mullen allowed the father of four-star defensive end recruit Lloyd Summerall to don the football program’s full uniform at the same time as his son, with the pair then mugging for a photo with the Florida coach, with the Gator Chomp hand gestures (of course).

In fact, not only did the elder Summerall — also named Lloyd (he’s Lloyd Summerall Jr., his son is Lloyd Summerall III) — wear a full Florida get-up, he picked the gaudiest option possible in the school’s all eye-searing orange combo.

According to The Athletic’s Will Sammon, it was even Mullen’s idea for the elder Summerall to try wearing a Gators uni.

“I wanted to match my son,” Summerall told The Athletic. “I wanted to be right there with him, whatever he had on. He had on one more sleeve than I did, though. But the shoes, they got the best shoes. I think they got all Jordan shoes. They got the best stuff. It’s all good stuff.

“All the recruits were right there, so they had everything accessible. All the sizes for anybody. Anybody could have fit in it that day. Every parent already had on shirts. So I took it a step further. I had to one-up everybody.”

If you think these kind of small, ephemeral efforts to placate recruits and their families don’t matter, think ago. Summerall Jr., one of the stars of the newly-crowned Lakeland (Fla.) High School state championship team, is widely expected to pick Florida when he makes his commitment decision and announcement during the Early Signing Period, which kicks off a week from Wednesday. His other finalists are Miami and Nebraska.

You know that if the Gators are the choice, there will be plenty of other parents donning jerseys and pads soon as schools race to copy the latest fun trend.