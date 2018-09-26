Florida hazing caught on video leads to suspension of three players, coach on leave

A Florida football coach has been placed on administrative leave and three of his student athletes suspended after a hazing incident was captured on video September 18.

As reported by Florida ABC affiliate WEAR, Pensacola High School Football Coach Mike Mincy has been placed on paid administrative leave and three Pensacola players have been suspended following a videotape taken in the school locker room showed the aforementioned athletes beating a teammate.

That teammate’s mother insists the video showcases a legitimate attack on her son, and is now reviewing the family’s legal options.

Concurrently, the Pensacola Police Department reviewed the video and concluded that it showcased only “horseplay” and that nothing criminal was exposed on camera.

The incident remains an open investigation with the Pensacola Police, and the Escambia School District has not announced whether Mincy or his student athletes will be allowed to return for Friday’s game at Bay High School after missing Friday’s loss to Pensacola Catholic.