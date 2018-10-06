Florida high school students farm, fillet, sell tilapia at homecoming football game

Quinlan Ogdom wore rubber gloves and held a nine-inch knife as he cut off the head of a fish and filleted it.

Ogdom, 17 and a senior at Island Coast High School, did so while skipping his United States government class. He did it for a good cause and with permission from his teachers. He put in the extra time for his aquaponics and hydroponics class.

Friday marked a historic day at Island Coast, one in which nine months of farming about 1,200 tilapia came to fruition.

At most high school football games, hamburgers and hot dogs comprise the most intricate of food items sold. At the Island Coast homecoming game against Riverdale, the Gators planned on selling bags of fresh-filleted tilapia at $8 per pound.

The school’s academy of natural resources farmed the fish from birth to the point of being worth eating. The program also produces tomatoes, lettuce and herbs.

“It’s a really good program to learn sustainability and how to take care of fish,” said Ogdom, who aspires to study marine biology after enlisting in the U.S. Army. “We take care of them from when they are two inches to when they get to be about a foot long. We watch them grow the whole time.”