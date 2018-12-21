Florida HS football coach accused of inappropriately touching student

Melvin Jenkins, 35, the football coach at Spoto High School, was arrested and removed from his teaching job after he was accused of inappropriately touching and soliciting a student in class. https://t.co/ZUYe4fd3rI — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) December 21, 2018

The head football coach at a Florida high school was arrested Wednesday and removed from his teaching job after he was accused of inappropriately touching and soliciting a student in class.

As the Tampa Bay Times reported, Spoto High School (Riverview, Fla.) head football coach and teacher Melvin Jenkins, 35, was arrested Wednesday.

Jenkins faces a charge of soliciting or engaging in sex with a student, according to information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office obtained by the Times.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by the Times, Jenkins approached the student, who was seated near his classroom desk, on Dec. 6. Per the Times, the student was playing a game called 8-Ball on his smartphone, and Jenkins asked for the student’s telephone number so they could play the game together.

The Times also reported that, later that day, Jenkins allegedly met the student in his classroom, pulled him in for a hug and inappropriately touched him.

The next day, sheriff’s investigators confiscated Jenkins’ cell phone and spoke to him, per the Times. He admitted to texting the student, asking them to meet him alone.

The Times reported that Jenkins was removed from his job on Dec. 7. Jenkins was freed from the county jail on Wednesday after posting $7,500 bail.