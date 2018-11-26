Florida lands commitment from 4-star Carol City RB Nay'Quan Wright

It didn’t take long for Florida to build on the momentum of a blowout victory over Florida State; hours later, the Gators had a new commitment from a four-star running back.

Dan Mullens and company received word late Saturday that Carol City (Miami) running back Nay’Quan Wright was committing to the Gators. A four-star prospect and one of the nation’s top-15 running backs, per 247Sports, Wright picked the Gators ahead of scholarship offers from the Seminoles and defending national champion Alabama, among others.

At just 5-foot-8, 188 pounds, Wright is one of the breakout playmakers from Miami, an elusive speed demon who has the skill and versatility to make an impact quickly.

That’s certainly both his goal and that of the coaching staff in Gainesville, which has stayed close to Wright since before his ankle injury that cost him a junior season.

“They just stuck with me through the process,” Wright told 247Sports about Florida. “They had faith in me, so I got to go show those guys love … Those guys stayed with me through the process while I was down, so I’d like to thank those guys.

“(Meeting Mullen at Florida’s camp) was a blessing. The words he shared with me were a blessing and encouraging also. He liked what he seen. I participated in the camp, so he liked what he seen. It’s just a blessing for those guys to still be recruiting me after a year off, and those guys still communicating to me like I played last year. So, to see the loyalty those guys have, they stick out for me.”

Now, Wright is on his way to being a Gator, and he’s arriving there just as Florida’s rise continues and Mullen’s staff gets comfortable after a year on the job. That certainly sounds like a match made for success.