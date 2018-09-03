Florida lands pledge from 4-star OL William Harrod

One of the top recruits in the state of Maryland is making the leap to the SEC, choosing the Florida Gators ahead of scholarship offers from national powers like Michigan, Tennessee, North Carolina and others including Boston College.

William Harrod, a National Christian Academy offensive tackle, was apparently won over during his official visit to Gainesville.

“I really loved it,” Harrod told 247 Sports after his UF visit. “I like it here. Great atmosphere. I really love the Florida Gators.

“I know (Dan Mullen) is a great coach and I know he actually knows what he’s doing. That’s what I want to play for, so it’s a great impression.”

The addition of Harrod is a big one for Florida, which already has locked up four offensive linemen in the Class of 2019. That gives the Gators depth in an area that perpetually proves that it needs that depth to succeed.

More good news for Mullen, who got his Florida career started with a 53-6 rout against Charleston Southern.