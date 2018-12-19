Florida lands three players from No. 24 Lakeland at same ceremony

The University of Florida received a pleasant development on national TV on Wednesday, as three members of the Class 7A state champion Lakeland (Fla.) High football team all committed to the Gators at the same ceremony.

On down the line, from offensive guard Deyavie Hammond to defensive end Lloyd Summerall III to tight end Keon Zipperer, all three from the nation’s No. 24 team donned blue-and-orange hats and maybe threw in a gator chomp or two for good measure, making their commitment to head coach Dan Mullen’s program official on early signing day.

Zipperer is the highest-ranked Gator commit thus far as the nation’s No. 4 tight end and the No. 18 player in Florida, per the 247 Sports Composite. With LSU, Miami and Alabama also in the mix, and with a Chucky doll in hand, Zipperer chose The Swamp. ESPN2 aired the announcement.

#ESPN300 TE Keon Zipperer commits and signs with the #Gators … #Florida completes the Lakeland High sweep again pic.twitter.com/TdK9qdNZGQ — Gerry Hamilton (@HamiltonESPN) December 19, 2018

Hammond is the No. 172 recruit overall in the class and is the highest rated among the offensive lineman the Gators have signed. As for Summerall, you may recall that his father, Lloyd Jr., recently donned a Gators uniform during the official visit.

As the video below shows, it was a good day in Gainesville.

The 9-3 Gators will face Michigan in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 29, but the victories are arriving early.

Three standout in-state prospects from the same top-tier program choosing to make the trip north for their college careers was a nice early Christmas present for Mullen and co.