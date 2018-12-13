Florida senior SG Niven Glover throws down wild reverse 180, between-the-legs dunk

Here’s your clubhouse leader for dunk of the year.

During a 93-43 rout of cross-Orlando rival Cypress Creek, Oak Grove senior sensation Niven Glover snuck out on the break and absolutely exploded toward the rim. The result was the kind of dunk that truly stretches the mind, if only because we aren’t even sure we’ve seen one like it before in an actual game.

Niven Glover with the DUNK OF THE YEAR 🚨 @Icebucket_nep pic.twitter.com/tIsBVJ89bh — Overtime (@overtime) December 13, 2018

That’s Glover’s dunking magnum opus directly above. We’re calling it a reverse, 180-degree, between-the-legs slam. Or, if it makes it easier, an around the world stuff with some holiday flair.

Of course, the heroics weren’t truly needed against Cypress Creek, but they were there nonetheless, and they send the crowd into absolute hysteria.

That’s pretty understandable. After all, when was the last time you saw a slam like that outside of a full-on dunk contest.

Glover currently holds scholarship offers from Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Iowa State, Memphis and — you guessed it — Florida Gulf Coast, aka, Dunk City. Naturally, Glover would fit in with the ethos of the Dunk City crew, but he’s so talented he might be able to compete for playing time at any of those programs. After watching him throw down that dunk, we certainly aren’t going to be the ones to tell him he can’t.