Florida staff member claims she was raped by 4 football players; players claim sex was consensual

A Florida teacher had sex with four members of the Spruce Creek football team on the final day of the 2017-18 school year. That much is agreed upon. The question is whether that sex was consensual.

As reported by the Daytona Beach News-Journal, a now-former Spruce Creek High staff member filed a police report claiming she was drugged and sexually assaulted by a quartet of Spruce Creek football players. The incident occurred in the home of the 20-something teacher on May 30. The four athletes involved are 18 (2) and 17 (2).

The teacher resigned two weeks after reporting the incident, and a toxicology report taken after the report has not been released. The details provided by both one of the 18-year-old students and one 17-year-old paint a uniform picture of what the teens say happened that day. It’s far from rape, as chronicled by the News-Journal:

On the last day of school, they said, the 18-year-old said he and the staff member agreed to have sex at her house in New Smyrna Beach. He said three of his teammates rode with him to her home near the beach. The 18-year-old player said he had sex with the staff member. After they were done, she requested that the others have sex with her, both players said. They said she called each player over by their nicknames, one by one. The 17-year-old said he had been waiting in the car while the 18-year-old player and the staff member had sex inside the house. He said one of his teammates came outside and told him that she wanted to have sex with him, too. The 17-year old said the entire incident occurred between 9 and 11 p.m. on May 30 inside her home on Beacon Street. He said the woman offered the players alcohol, but they all declined. The woman consumed alcohol throughout the night, he said. He also said the players smoked marijuana before arriving at the staff member’s house.

The incident has already had consequences on the lives of all involved. The staff member has reportedly moved out of state since resigning her position, while the 17-year-old in question has already transferred to another school for the 2018-19 school year. Meanwhile, the 18-year-old is set to begin a college football career on scholarship … provided charges don’t emanate from the sexual encounter.

The parents of the two players who spoke to the News-Journal insist that their children are bearing the brunt of the brushback from an ugly incident.

“My son is being called a rapist,” the mother of the 17-year-old said. “That is not OK.” The 18-year-old football player who spoke to the newspaper said he has a football scholarship waiting for him at a small university. Someone with knowledge of the incident called the university’s football coach about the criminal investigation. As a result, the player’s scholarship is in jeopardy, he said. “That’s where the injustice would be done,” that player’s father said, referring to the possibility of his son’s collegiate football career ending before it starts. “The only thing I want is that my kid goes to school. But my son is the only one taking it on the chin. It’s completely unjust and unfair.”

As for Spruce Creek football coach Andy Price, who no longer coaches any of the four players, he wisely told the News-Journal that he was steering clear of the incident, which is something, “I don’t know about.”