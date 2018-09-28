Florida State commit Brendan Gant celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Kathleen (Lakeland, Fla.) defensive back Brendan Gant received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

A 6-1, 186-pound safety is the 4th-ranked player at his position, and 116th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Gant committed to Florida State in late July, becoming one of the top recruits in the Seminoles’s 2019 class, which currently ranks No. 9 in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.