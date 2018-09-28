USA Today Sports

Florida State commit Brendan Gant celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Photo: Intersport

Florida State commit Brendan Gant celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Football

Florida State commit Brendan Gant celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection

Kathleen (Lakeland, Fla.) defensive back Brendan Gant received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Friday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

MORE: American Family Insurance Selection Tour

A 6-1, 186-pound safety is the 4th-ranked player at his position, and 116th overall in the country, according to ESPN.

Gant committed to Florida State in late July, becoming one of the top recruits in the Seminoles’s 2019 class, which currently ranks No. 9 in the country, according to ESPN.

Brendan Gant presented his former head coach, Irving Strickland, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

, , , , , Football, Under Armour All-America Game, Under Armour All-America Selection Tour

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usatodayhss.com/2018/florida-state-commit-brendan-gant-celebrates-under-armour-all-america-game-selection
Florida State commit Brendan Gant celebrates Under Armour All-America Game selection
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.