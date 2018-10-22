Florida State commit Charles Cross sports his new All-American Bowl jersey

Laurel (Miss.) High School offensive tackle Charles Cross is one of the most athletic linemen in the country; versatile enough to anchor a run-based system or hold off even the most determined defensive linemen.

His hard work paid off on Monday when the All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his game jersey.

The All-American Bowl, formerly the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is scheduled for Jan. 5 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

Back in July, Cross committed to Florida State over Mississippi, Mississippi State, Arkansas and Auburn.

Cross is one of 12 elite 2019 recruits for the Seminoles, giving them another top 10 class.

