Islands (Savannah, Ga.) linebacker Kaelen Deloach (Photo: Intersport) Photo: Intersport

Florida State commit Kalen Deloach excited for Under Armour Game

Islands High School (Savannah, Ga.) linebacker Kalen Deloach received his Under Armour All-American jersey Tuesday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I first started realizing I could really be an All-American after I started getting all the scholarship offers my junior year,” Deloach told USA TODAY. “And the Under Armour game has such a strong history with the players who have been in the game in recent years. Plus, Orlando is nice this time of year.”

Kalen Deloach presented his mom and dad, Ivy and Robert, with his Dream Champion Award. (Photo: Intersport)

The 6-foot-0, 203-pound Deloach is a versatile linebacker. A Florida State commit, the four-star player is ranked as a top-20 linebacker and top-25 overall prospect in the state of Georgia.

He committed to Florida State in late July and hasn’t backed off that decision yet, even as the Seminoles got off to a rough start to the season.

“Florida State was the right fit for me,” Deloach said.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

