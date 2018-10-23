Florida State commit Kalen Deloach excited for Under Armour Game

Islands High School (Savannah, Ga.) linebacker Kalen Deloach received his Under Armour All-American jersey Tuesday morning at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“I first started realizing I could really be an All-American after I started getting all the scholarship offers my junior year,” Deloach told USA TODAY. “And the Under Armour game has such a strong history with the players who have been in the game in recent years. Plus, Orlando is nice this time of year.”

The 6-foot-0, 203-pound Deloach is a versatile linebacker. A Florida State commit, the four-star player is ranked as a top-20 linebacker and top-25 overall prospect in the state of Georgia.

He committed to Florida State in late July and hasn’t backed off that decision yet, even as the Seminoles got off to a rough start to the season.

“Florida State was the right fit for me,” Deloach said.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.