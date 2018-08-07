Florida State football to hold preseason practices at IMG Academy

Florida State will spend a portion of its preseason fall camp away from Tallahassee.

FSU announced via official statement Sunday that it will be holding practices at an off-campus site from Aug. 12 through 16.

Nole Gameday first reported and the Tallahassee Democrat confirmed that these practices will be taking place at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Per NCAA rules, FSU is not allowed to publicize or promote off-campus preseason practices.

As such these practices will be closed both to the media, public and any prospective recruits.

“I think it just goes to what we’ve been trying to do since day one in bringing our team together. I think going off in a different place allows you to do that in a place where you’re not necessarily comfortable, allows you to work in an environment that is not entirely comfortable,” Taggart said of the days FSU will spend at IMG.

“Going somewhere and getting the team unity, coming together, not just players but coaches and all, I think is really important for our football team. I’m looking forward to it.”

An FSU representative confirmed to the Tallahassee Democrat that NCAA rules prohibit schools from publicizing or promoting the practices ahead of time because they are preseason and off campus.

As such, FSU is not allowed to announce where they will happen, only that they are happening.

However, those involved will be able to express the educational and informational benefits gained from the experience after it has concluded.

Due to the trip falling during the recruiting dead period, any off-campus contact between coaches and recruits is strictly prohibited.

A pair of IMG Academy recruits are already committed to FSU, four-star offensive guard Dontae Lucas and four-star defensive end Jaleel McRae.

FSU is pursuing a few other IMG prospects as well, including five-star offensive lineman Evan Neal.

The Seminoles open practice Monday and will hold their Media Day/Fan Day on Aug. 19.

For more, visit the Tallahassee Democrat