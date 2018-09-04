Four-star safety Nick Cross commits to Florida State

Florida State has landed a commitment from four-star Dematha Catholic (Md.) safety Nick Cross.

Cross chose the Seminoles from more than 35 other offers including Florida, Alabama, Penn State, Notre Dame, and Auburn.

He took his official visit to FSU the weekend of June 22, and came away very impressed with the program and FSU coach Willie Taggart.

“He’s been in our shoes,” Cross said after the visit.

“He’s African-American. He’s able to relate to the players. He’s big on developing a relationship with his players. He’s got an open-door policy with his players. He’s been all over the place from Stanford to Oregon to Western Kentucky so he’s picked up different things from each place and tried to implement them.

“The things he didn’t like at those places he tries to change it here. He’s big on holding his players accountable. Making sure they’re disciplined and trying to help them. He wants to make sure they have job offers coming out of college. Not just a degree to secure something for life after football.”

🚨COMMITTED🚨 Just another step in the climb to the top!! pic.twitter.com/0qw0araz67 — Nick Cross™️ (@Nick_Cross26) September 3, 2018

Cross is the second safety and fourth defensive back to join the Seminoles class along with five-star cornerback Akeem Dent, four-star cornerback Travis Jay, and four-star safety Brendan Gant.

He is ranked as the No. 4 safety and the No. 53 player overall in the 247Sports composite rankings.

He is the 17th commitment for the 2019 class for the Seminoles, and his commitment bumps FSU from the No. 12 class to the No. 8 class in the country.