Football coaches suspended following altercation after rivalry game

Anderson County Schools (Tenn.) officials have suspended four coaches after an altercation that took place following Anderson County’s 55-21 rout of rival Clinton on Thursday night.

Anderson County athletic director Gary Terry was suspended two games, Clinton football coach Randy McKamey and Anderson County assistant Russ Gillum were each suspended one game. Anderson County assistant Teddy Phillips has been suspended indefinitely from games.

The high school athletic association will not take any additional action toward either school, TSSAA assistant director Matthew Gillespie said.

A TSSAA officials report submitted to the high school association stated that opposing head coaches became involved in a physical altercation at midfield. Numerous assistants “began to yell at each other, and had to be separated as well.”

“It was a verbal altercation between coaches,” Anderson County principal Ben Downs told the USA Today Network – Tennessee. “There were no punches thrown.”

Downs said coaches had to be separated and there were some pushing and shoving.

The two schools are separated by about five miles.

The report also stated that Clinton’s Josh Breeden was ejected in the fourth quarter for flagrant targeting. When the referees reported it to McKamey his response was, “That’s what happens when you leave your starters in the game.”

Along with a two-game suspension, Terry will no longer be a game administrator at Anderson County’s football games, according to a report submitted by Anderson County to the TSSAA.

Anderson County officials said Terry “crossed from one side of the line through players to the other to get to (McKamey) to shake his hand. Words were exchanged, (McKamey) originally did not shake hands and Gary continued to follow him toward our head coach (Davey Gillum) and both were in a verbal altercation before being separated by an Anderson County Sheriff officer & Russ Gillum.”

Anderson County’s report said Russ Gillum put his hands on (McKamey), which upset him. The two got into a “very intense verbal altercation.”

Phillips originally came to separate Russ Gillum and McCamey, Anderson County’s report said. But he then pushed McKamey, began a verbal altercation and continued forcing his way with McKamey before being separated.

Clinton’s submitted report to the TSSAA stated that McKamey will serve his suspension Friday when Clinton hosts Powell.

The report said Clinton will work with Anderson County Schools’ district office and Anderson County High to coordinate development activities focused on sportsmanship and community service.