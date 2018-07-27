Idaho officials investigating swastika, genital markings burned on to school's football field

A high school football field was defaced with a swastika, letters, and the picture of male genitalia burned on to its surface.

As reported by the Spokane Spokesman-Review, profane and racist imagery was burned into the field at Lake City High School in Coeur d’Alene. Officials from the Coeur d’Alene School District in Idaho are investigating the incident, though they aren’t sure when the grass was treated with gasoline or a pesticide of some sort to burn the images into the ground.

“Because it took time for the grass to fully die, it wasn’t immediately apparent what all of the letters and symbols were,” Coeur d’Alene district spokesman Scott Maben said in an email to the Spokesman-Review. “Earlier this month the full extent of this vandalism became obvious.”

While it’s far too early to know who might be responsible for the act of vandalism, and why, Maben has already come forward to say that any guilty party could be suspended or expelled.

“We are communicating and collaborating with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department as our investigation continues,” Maben said. “If a student were found to be responsible for this vandalism, that student would be subject to our discipline policies, which could include suspension or expulsion.”

Those who live near the facility and school were disappointed in the vandalism and eager for the school to move beyond it.

“That’s hatred,” Kristy West, who lives just down the street from Lake City, told Spokane news network KXLY. “There’s no excuse for hatred. We’re in North Idaho, we want to be tolerant, we want to love our neighbors. No it’s not ok, for any age. If it was parent driven it’s even worse but no, it’s not OK”