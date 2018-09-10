Football game between Del., Md. schools ends with fight, police presence

A Saturday afternoon football game between William Penn (Del.) and Baltimore’s Mergenthaler Vo-Tech High was reportedly capped by a fight between members of the Baltimore team and fans of its Delaware opponent, eventually necessitating the involvement of additional police forces for the visiting team to escape safely.

As reported by Delaware ABC affiliate WPVI, the tension between Mergenthaler and William Penn began when Mergenthaler’s head coach was ejected in the fourth quarter of their game. That dismissal appeared to inspire genuine animosity between the two teams and their respective fan bases.

When the final whistle sounded on a 14-7 Mergenthaler victory, the entire William Penn team was told to go to the other side of the stadium to avoid any confrontation with the Mergenthaler players or staff. That separation wasn’t effective for a pair of William Penn students, however, with Delaware news outlet First State Update providing the following statement from the Colonial School District, home of William Penn:

As the Mergenthaler players & coaches exited the field, they were overheard using obscenities and inappropriate gestures towards WP fans and spectators exiting the stadium. Two William Penn students exiting the game, were immediately confronted by a few members of the opposing team. Suddenly, more Mergenthaler football players engaged in confrontation with the two William Penn students. No William Penn players were involved in the incident, which lasted about 5 minutes.

Both First State Update and WPVI noted that additional police were eventually called in to calm the situation and ensure that the Mergenthaler bus could depart without incident. It did, but not before those incidents with William Penn students marred an otherwise positive win for the Baltimore school.