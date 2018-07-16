For $250, you can have your own nameplate and cupholder at this Milwaukee area high school gym

Fans who enjoy a good game but who just can’t handle the standard-issue bleacher seats will have another option this fall at Homestead High School — but it’ll cost them.

A project to upgrade the main gym at the school includes 20 new premium seats on the aisle behind the Homestead team bench, complete with seat backs and individual cup holders.

The chairback seats cost $250 per seat/per season. Personalized name plates reserve seats for those who purchase them for the length of the season.

The premium seats are part of a new set of bleachers being installed thanks to a $65,000 donation from the Homestead Booster Club.

The new bleachers will be able to seat up to 441 fans on the home side and up to 330 fans on the visitor’s side. They also add seating for ADA spaces along with riser aisles to safely help spectators to their seats.

The gym project as a whole cost $112,093. Along with the donation, $6,500 will come from the athletic budget, while the remaining $40,593 will come from funds the district set aside for athletic specific projects. It is expected to be completed in August.

Also helping the district save money was its work during the bidding process, soliciting bids from two premier sports seating companies. The district opted to go with Hussey Seating, which was able to meet the tight installation window while providing a competitive price. It also is the current seating provider for Homestead’s field house and main gym.

Hussey Seating partnered with the district to save more than $12,000 by allowing the district’s buildings and grounds team to remove the existing bleachers.

Read the rest of the story in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel