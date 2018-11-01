For Auburn QB commit Bo Nix, UA All-America Game a family tradition

Pinson (Ala.) Valley High School quarterback Bo Nix received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“This is everything I’ve worked for up until now finally paying off,” Nix said. “I’m looking forward to playing in the game, a game my grandfather coached in a while back. It’s a dream come true.”

Nix comes from a line of prominent football players and coaches. His grandfather, Conrad Nix, won 300 games over 41 seasons as a longtime coach at Northside High School (Warner Robins, Ga.) as well as several Alabama schools. He coached the Under Armour All-America Game in 2009. Nix’s dad and Pinson Valley head coach, Patrick Nix, was a standout quarterback at Auburn before graduating in 1995.

A 6-2, 204-pound QB, Nix is the fourth-ranked pocket passer and the 50th-ranked player overall in the country, according to ESPN. He committed to Auburn in January, choosing to attend the in-state power after receiving nearly 20 FBS scholarship offers.

“I’ve grown up an Auburn fan and have always loved Auburn football,” Nix said. “My parents went there, my sister is there now. A lot of people think I chose it just because my dad played there, but I seriously have wanted to go for a long time for my own reasons. I’m ready to be a part of such a great tradition, to play in the SEC just a two-hour drive away from home. All the scenarios pointed to this.”

Before he becomes a Tiger, though, Nix has a title he would like to repeat. Last year, the Nix coalition helped lead Pinson Valley to the Class 6A state title, the first football state championship in school history. The team is 7-1 thus far.

“I feel great about the rest of the season,” Nix said. “We’ve got to finish strong, take the playoffs one game at a time, and hopefully win another state championship.”

And after all that, there will still be one more game to play.

The Under Armour All-America Game is scheduled for Jan. 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.