Former BC commit, Ohio native Tommy Eichenberg commits to Ohio State

The first commit of the Ryan Day era at Ohio State comes from right up the road.

St. Ignatius School (Cleveland) linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, a four-star prospect who was previously committed to Boston College, officially agreed to join the Buckeyes on Thursday, choosing Ohio State ahead of Michigan, Michigan State, Iowa and Kentucky, among others.

Officially committed to The Ohio State University ⭕️❕#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/PsXWx6HeqC — Tommy Eichenberg (@tommyike41) December 7, 2018

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Eichenberg is ranked as one of the top 10 overall prospects in the state of Ohio. He is an explosive, instinctive tackler who is equally adept at rushing from the edge or playing over the middle in coverage.

And, he can make plays like this:

Eichenberg is the first member of the Class of 2019 to pick Ohio State since the Buckeyes named Ryan Day as the immediate successor to Urban Meyer, who will retire after Ohio State’s appearance in the Rose Bowl.

Football success apparently runs in the Eichenberg family, with Tommy Eichenberg’s elder brother, Liam Eichenberg, an offensive lineman at Notre Dame. Interestingly, Notre Dame never offered Tommy Eichenberg a scholarship, or at least hasn’t yet.

Even if that changes, that could prove to be too little, too late to pry the younger Eichenberg from his homestate Ohio State squad.